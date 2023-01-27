Forum Financial Management LP Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86,345 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,373,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $925,167,000 after purchasing an additional 152,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after purchasing an additional 408,299 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.80. 735,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market cap of $321.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $374.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.