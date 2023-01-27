Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,057,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

