Forum Financial Management LP Sells 16,845 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,845 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after acquiring an additional 467,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Pfizer by 8.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,041 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,979,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,095 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,618,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,970,004. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

