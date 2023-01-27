Forum Financial Management LP Sells 5,194 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Comcast by 20.5% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 535,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 91,361 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,375,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,022,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.76.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

