Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. MercadoLibre accounts for about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock traded up $17.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,206.55. 256,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,645. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $935.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $897.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

