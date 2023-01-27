Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 22,388 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth $39,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 779,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,228,000 after buying an additional 481,590 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,104,000 after buying an additional 410,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after buying an additional 369,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,560. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $66.28.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

