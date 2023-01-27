Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,832 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

HLF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.83. 424,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

Insider Activity

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,710,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,536.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,710,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $332,526 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

