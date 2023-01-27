Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Chemours in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 34,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.06. 118,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,847. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

