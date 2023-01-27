Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $706,000 in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 6,322.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNDY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on monday.com from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $122.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,007. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.60. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $238.43.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $136.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

