Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,166,000 after buying an additional 223,574 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 13.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,039,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,723,000 after buying an additional 357,867 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 30.7% during the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,537,000 after buying an additional 537,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,774,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.40. 161,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,454. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $98.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.