Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,452 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.81) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.74) to GBX 5,380 ($66.61) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.19) to GBX 5,790 ($71.69) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,360.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

About Rio Tinto Group

RIO stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

