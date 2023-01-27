Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV opened at $147.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.59 and a 200-day moving average of $130.85.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.