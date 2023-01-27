Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Raised to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 55,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $230,723.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,844,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,854,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 205,982 shares of company stock valued at $868,767. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $761,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,903,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,595 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

