Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $120.65 Million

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00005783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and $651,694.90 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 84.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.00404290 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,583.88 or 0.28378212 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.78 or 0.00585247 BTC.

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

