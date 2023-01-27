Frax Share (FXS) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Frax Share (FXS) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $735.31 million and approximately $170.15 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for $10.04 or 0.00043725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00400019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,438.75 or 0.28078381 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00589281 BTC.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,273,019 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

