Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Trading 2.3% Higher

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLNGet Rating) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.61. 138,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 139,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 239,492 shares in the last quarter. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.