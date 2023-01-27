Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Trading 2.3% Higher

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.61. 138,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 139,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 239,492 shares in the last quarter. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.