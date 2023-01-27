Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Trading 2.3% Higher

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.61. 138,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 139,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Freeline Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.
Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
