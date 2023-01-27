Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $377,321,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,525 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $130,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $346,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,605 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.