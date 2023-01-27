Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives $39.34 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSNUY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($59.73) to €46.10 ($50.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($30.43) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.13. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases.

