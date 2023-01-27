Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
