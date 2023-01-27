Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULCGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $654.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.90. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $24.79.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,000.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 824,600 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,824,600 shares in the company, valued at $42,722,316. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 824,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $4,502,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,824,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,722,316. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,372,675 shares of company stock worth $38,695,655 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $74,000.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

