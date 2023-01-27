Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Fusion Fuel Green Stock Up 8.5 %
HTOOW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 13,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.39.
