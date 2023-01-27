Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.52. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 156,756 shares.

Future FinTech Group Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

Institutional Trading of Future FinTech Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Future FinTech Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Future FinTech Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform.

