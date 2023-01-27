FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Decreased by KeyCorp

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Lonza Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 700 to CHF 580 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.40.

LZAGY opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.65. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $73.53.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

