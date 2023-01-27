G999 Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $22,683.63 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, G999 has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00090726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00059321 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00026025 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000255 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

