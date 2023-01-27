Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

GLMD stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.84.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.