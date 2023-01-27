Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %
GLMD stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.84.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
