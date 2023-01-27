Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,093.70

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,093.70 ($13.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,208 ($14.96). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,180 ($14.61), with a volume of 118,245 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GAMA shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.76) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Gamma Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,095.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,103.44. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,957.27.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

