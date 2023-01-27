GasLog Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.

GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 73.7% annually over the last three years. GasLog Partners has a payout ratio of 2.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.9%.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.85 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $95.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.19 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 0.19%. Research analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 16.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 56,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 100.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

