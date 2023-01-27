GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.58 (LON:GABI)

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABIGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:GABI opened at GBX 81.09 ($1.00) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.99. The company has a current ratio of 131.75, a quick ratio of 131.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 70.60 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.50 ($1.29). The firm has a market cap of £352.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,150.00.

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

