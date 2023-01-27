Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GELYY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.52. 31,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,183. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $48.57.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

