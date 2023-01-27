Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS GELYY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.52. 31,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,183. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $48.57.
