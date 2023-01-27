General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Announces Earnings Results

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics updated its FY23 guidance to $12.60-12.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.60-$12.65 EPS.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GD opened at $228.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics has a one year low of $205.08 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

