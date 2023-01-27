Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.56

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.56 and traded as high as C$3.17. Geodrill shares last traded at C$3.12, with a volume of 9,258 shares changing hands.

Geodrill Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.65 million and a PE ratio of 5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.56.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.