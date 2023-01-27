GG TOKEN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $146.05 Million (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One GG TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $146.05 million and approximately $141,262.03 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 93% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00403928 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.23 or 0.28352754 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00585982 BTC.

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.11790211 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $9,730.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

