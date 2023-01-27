Glanbia (LON:GLB) Shares Down 4%

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.09 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.19 ($0.14). Approximately 5,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 96,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.65 ($0.14).

Glanbia Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £30.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.67.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

