Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $803,590,000 after acquiring an additional 98,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,366,000 after acquiring an additional 241,729 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,066,000 after acquiring an additional 61,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $464,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $5.14 on Friday, reaching $111.94. 820,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,786. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.36.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

