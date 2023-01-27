Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 953 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.50. 157,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,531. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $268.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.78 and its 200-day moving average is $226.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.