Golem Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Golem has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $249.76 million and approximately $51.91 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00403928 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.23 or 0.28352754 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00585982 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem was first traded on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

