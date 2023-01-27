Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the December 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Good Gaming Trading Up 5.8 %

GMER traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.03. The company had a trading volume of 102,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,972. Good Gaming has a one year low of 0.02 and a one year high of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.04.

Good Gaming Company Profile

