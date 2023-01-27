Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.24 and a beta of 1.86. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

