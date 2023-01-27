GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 319,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,907 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 16.8% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in GrafTech International by 56.4% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EAF opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.27. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.21.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 298.27% and a net margin of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.21%.

EAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

