Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 162 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 162 ($2.01). 884,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 432,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.02).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 164.26. The company has a market cap of £876.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.12.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.07%.

In related news, insider Isabel Liu bought 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £2,650.38 ($3,281.39). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,584 shares of company stock worth $1,269,370.

