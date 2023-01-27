GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.05. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 125,200 shares.

GrowLife Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

GrowLife Company Profile

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm’s agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation industries.

