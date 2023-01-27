Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Update

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 9.5 %

HALL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.49. 10,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.00) by ($94.00). The firm had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

