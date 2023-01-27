Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Update

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 9.5 %
HALL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.49. 10,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.21.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.00) by ($94.00). The firm had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
