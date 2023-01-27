Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HMDPF traded down C$0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.81. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.91. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52-week low of C$9.53 and a 52-week high of C$18.65.

Hammond Power Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0738 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Hammond Power Solutions

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of dry-type power distribution transformers. Its products include control and automation, low voltage distribution, medium voltage distribution and power, and potted and specialty. The firm serves the oil and gas, steel, waste and water treatment, and wind power generation industries.

