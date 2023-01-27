Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HMDPF traded down C$0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.81. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.91. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52-week low of C$9.53 and a 52-week high of C$18.65.
Hammond Power Solutions Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0738 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Hammond Power Solutions
Hammond Power Solutions, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of dry-type power distribution transformers. Its products include control and automation, low voltage distribution, medium voltage distribution and power, and potted and specialty. The firm serves the oil and gas, steel, waste and water treatment, and wind power generation industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hammond Power Solutions (HMDPF)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.