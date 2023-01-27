HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.40-$17.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.50 billion-$63.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.81 billion. HCA Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.40-17.60 EPS.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $254.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.28 and its 200 day moving average is $218.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

