HDFC Bank Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,534 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 476% compared to the average daily volume of 440 put options.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NYSE:HDB traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,124. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $71.76.
HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.
