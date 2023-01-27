HDFC Bank Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,534 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 476% compared to the average daily volume of 440 put options.

StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

NYSE:HDB traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,124. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $71.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,554,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

