Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.76 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0696 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $40.83 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00092877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00058316 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00026170 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002096 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,321,887,307 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,321,887,311.118607 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06674097 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $40,299,280.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

