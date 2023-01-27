Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of MOMO opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. Hello Group has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $11.54.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $454.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 25.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hello Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 135.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,742 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hello Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hello Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 36,655 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

