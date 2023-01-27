Hess (NYSE:HES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $160.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.33. Hess has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Hess

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,437,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hess by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 404,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 751,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,402,000 after purchasing an additional 229,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,411,000 after purchasing an additional 220,455 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

