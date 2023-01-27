HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Update

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HH&L Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:HHLA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. 23,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,056. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. HH&L Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.30 million, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of -0.02.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition
About HH&L Acquisition
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HH&L Acquisition (HHLA)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.