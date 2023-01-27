HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Update

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HH&L Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HHLA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. 23,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,056. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. HH&L Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.30 million, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of -0.02.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition

About HH&L Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHLA. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 482.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 128,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 106,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

