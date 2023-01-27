Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Up 326.1% in January

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 326.1% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Highway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Highway Price Performance

Shares of HIHO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. 1,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,086. The company has a market cap of $9.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.20. Highway has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18.

Highway Cuts Dividend

About Highway

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.01%.

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

